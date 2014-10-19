BARCELONA Oct 19 Deportivo la Coruna moved off the bottom of the La Liga table after Toche sealed a 3-0 win to dent Valencia's bright start to the season, while Tiago got the opener in Atletico Madrid's 2-0 victory over Espanyol on Sunday.

Deportivo went ahead with a scrappy own-goal from a corner after the ball first came off Valencia's Shkodran Mustafi and then Jose Gaya on the line.

Just before halftime a long punt downfield by Deportivo goalkeeper Fabricio found its way to Lucas Perez who finished clinically with an angled drive for their second.

Toche then ran clear 10 minutes from time and slotted past keeper Yoel Rodriguez to wrap up a victory that moves Deportivo up to 15th in the 20-team standings.

Valencia remain third but are now level on 17 points with Atletico Madrid after eight games. Barcelona are top on 22 points followed by Real Madrid with 18.

Ateltico's Tiago leapt well to steer Gabi's cross into the top corner before the break against Espanyol before substitute Mario Suarez scored from close range in the 71st minute.

Antoine Griezmann could have given them a more resounding win five minutes from the end but his shot came back off the outside of the post with keeper Kiko Casilla beaten.

Diego Simeone's side have been seeking to get back on track and show the consistency that saw them win the championship but they have lacked the solidity in defence of last season.

On Sunday they managed to keep a clean sheet following a 3-1 defeat at Valencia before the international break.

"I think the team did what it had to do and was in control," Simeone told a new conference.

"We were playing in the opposition half with Raul (Garcia) and (Mario) Mandzukic in attack finding space as did Juanfran and Arda (Turan) on the wings.

"We were patient and the goal came. In the second half we were even more dominant."

Barca beat Eibar 3-0 on Saturday while Real swept Levante aside 5-0 as the pair warmed up for the Clasico next weekend. (Editing by Ken Ferris)