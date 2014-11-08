BARCELONA Nov 8 Substitute Neymar and Jordi Alba came to the rescue with second half goals to give Barcelona a 2-1 comeback victory at Almeria on Saturday but Lionel Messi again just missed out in his bid to become La Liga's all-time leading marksman.

With another unconvincing performance after two straight defeats in La Liga, Barca coach Luis Enrique was left relieved to stop the rot, especially after his surprise decision to start with both Neymar and Luis Suarez on the bench.

Both men were eventually to play a key role in the victory after Enrique's plan had looked as if could backfire when Almeria took the lead in the 37th minute as Thievy Bifouma broke clear on the counter-attack and finished clinically.

When the South American strike pair came on after the break, the complexion of the game changed, with, first, Suarez hitting the bar as he sought to score his first goal for the club and then both he and Neymar combining for the equaliser.

After the Uruguayan's cross in the 73rd minute was met at close range by his Brazilian team mate, Alba then bundled home the second from another Suarez pass eight minutes from the end.

Messi hit the crossbar in either half as the pressure seems to be building on him to equal Telmo Zarra's La Liga scoring record of 251 goals.

The Argentine remains a goal short of the former Athletic Bilbao striker, having experienced the rare feeling of not having scored in his last three league games.

The victory put Barca top of the table with 25 points from eleven games before Real Madrid, a point behind, tried to leapfrog them again later on Saturday by extending their winning run to 13 games against Rayo Vallecano. (Writing by Tim Hanlon; Editing by Ian Chadband)