BARCELONA Nov 9 High-flying Valencia were held to a 0-0 home draw by a defiant Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Sunday.

Elsewhere, a late Victor Casadesus strike earned lowly Levante a 1-1 draw after Vitolo had given Sevilla a 31st-minute lead.

While Valencia have reeled off a string of good results, forwards Paco Alcacer and Rodrigo Moreno have failed to find the back of the net in more than a month and on Sunday their team mates were unable to come to the rescue.

The best chance for Valencia fell to Pablo Piatti in the first half when his shot was palmed away by Gorka Iraizoz. Bilbao's Xabier Etxeita was denied late in the game by a smart save from Diego Alves at the other end.

Valencia are third with 24 points from 11 games and have a point more than Sevilla who are fifth.

Champions Atletico Madrid also have 23 points and they take on second from bottom Real Sociedad later in the day with the Basque side yet to appoint a full-time replacement for Jagoba Arrasate who was sacked last week.

Real Madrid lead La Liga with 27 points after a 5-1 win over Rayo Vallecano on Saturday. Barcelona are second, two points adrift, after coming from behind to beat Almeria 2-1. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)