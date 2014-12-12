(Corrects time of Isco's goal to 34 minutes in para 4)

By Tim Hanlon

Dec 12 Cristiano Ronaldo hit a late double as La Liga leaders Real Madrid thumped Almeria 4-1 to extend their Spanish record winning run to 20 matches on Friday.

Ronaldo struck in the last 10 minutes to take his league tally to 25 when he knocked in a Karim Benzema cut back from close range and then put away an Isco pass from the centre of the penalty area to wrap up the victory.

Real lead the standings with 39 points from 15 games, five points more than Barcelona who visit Getafe on Saturday.

Midfielder Isco had put Real ahead with a superb curling effort from the edge of the area after 34 minutes before Almeria drew level with a sweetly struck long-range volley by Verza.

Gareth Bale then nodded in a cross by Toni Kroos to send Real in 2-1 ahead at the break.

Goalkeeper Iker Casillas then kept the visitors in front with an excellent penalty save to deny Verza midway through the second half before Ronaldo scored his two late goals.

Real travel to Morocco next week for the Club World Cup with two more wins than the previous best run by a Spanish club which was barcelona's 18 victories from October 2005 to January 2006.

Almeria, who sacked Francisco Rodriguez last Tuesday and have named Juan Ignacio Martinez to replace him following the Real game, are in the relegation zone on 10 points. (Editing by Ken Ferris)