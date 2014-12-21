* Champions move within four points of leaders Real Madrid

* Villarreal cruise to 3-0 home win over lowly Deportivo

* Malaga come from behind to win 2-1 at bottom side Elche (Adds Simeone quotes)

By Tim Hanlon

BARCELONA, Dec 21 Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann hit a second half hat-trick as they came from behind to win 4-1 at Athletic Bilbao in a hard-fought La Liga clash on Sunday.

Atletico showed the fighting spirit that won them the title last season as they came out on top after a Mikel Rico header had deservedly given the home side the lead in the 17th minute.

Griezmann nodded the equaliser straight after the break and seven minutes later Raul Garcia converted a penalty after Mikel San Jose was adjudged to have fouled Tiago Cardosa.

The France striker finished clinically after a breakaway in the 73rd minute and tapped home from close range in the 80th from what looked an offside position to wrap up the win.

The win leaves Atletico third in La Liga on 35 points, four behind leaders Real Madrid who have a game in hand following their Club World Cup triumph in Morocco on Saturday.

"It was a game that changed direction," Atletico coach Diego Simeone told a news conference. "Bilbao had more intensity in the first half and won all the individual duals and it was difficult for us to get into the game,"

"It was a poor first half from us but we did well in the second half as we managed to put in place what we talked about at halftime. We opened up the spaces, defended well and the intensity was there."

Earlier, in-form Luciano Vietto hit two second half goals as Villarreal cruised to a 3-0 home victory over lowly Deportivo La Coruna and moved up to fifth on 30 points.

Former Barcelona youth product Jonathan Dos Santos put Villarreal ahead with his first La Liga goal after 10 minutes and Vietto finished off Deportivo's resistance with goals in the 68th and 73rd.

Villarreal substitute Tomas Pina was dismissed for a rash challenge on Alejandro Bergantinos in the 80th.

Malaga are behind Villarreal on goal difference after they came from behind to beat basement side Elche 2-1 away.

Third-bottom Granada drew 1-1 at home to mid-table Getafe. (Editing by Ken Ferris)