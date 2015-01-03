BARCELONA Jan 3 Antoine Griezmann headed two goals for Atletico Madrid in a 3-1 victory over Levante to keep them on the shoulders of the La Liga leaders on Saturday.6

The in-form Frenchman headed in a deflected Guilherme Siqueira cross after 17 minutes against a Levante side that was struggling to cope with the physicality of the home team.

Griezmann, who struck a hat-trick in Atletico's final game before Christmas against Athletic Bilbao, got his eighth goal of the season after the break when he headed home after Mario Mandzukic's initial effort was saved by keeper Diego Marino.

Levante refused to roll over though and substitute Nabil El Zhar deflected an Ivan Lopez shot into the net on the hour before Diego Godin sealed the win nine minutes from fulltime with another header.

Atletico are third in the table and level on points with Barcelona, who face Real Sociedad on Sunday when Leaders Real Madrid, a point clear, take on Valencia looking to extend their 22-match winning streak. (Editing by Toby Davis)