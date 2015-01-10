* Leaders four points clear of Barca after 3-0 win

* Bale scores stunning free kick, Coentrao sent off

* Celta Vigo fight back to draw 1-1 with Valencia (Adds quotes, results, byline)

By Iain Rogers

MADRID, Jan 10 La Liga leaders Real Madrid returned to winning ways after two defeats, making light of playing most of the second half with 10 men to triumph 3-0 at home to mid-table Espanyol on Saturday.

Beaten 2-1 at Valencia in La Liga last weekend and 2-0 at Atletico Madrid in a King's Cup last 16 first leg in midweek, Real took the lead at the Bernabeu when Cristiano Ronaldo set up James Rodriguez to score in the 12th minute.

Gareth Bale arrowed a free kick over the wall and into the net off a post to make it 2-0 in the 28th minute before full back Fabio Coentrao was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle eight minutes into the second half.

Real remained in control and substitute Nacho clipped home a third goal for the world and European champions, the defender's first for the club, 14 minutes from time.

The victory stretched Real's lead over second-placed Barcelona to four points. The Catalans entertain champions Atletico, who are level with their hosts on 38 points, on Sunday.

"Today things went well," Real playmaker Isco told Spanish television. "We are happy with the victory and to win again and get back on track.

"We have to continue the same way in the league and if the other teams slip up then so much the better."

Ronaldo failed to score in a home game in La Liga for the first time in more than 15 months, ending a run of 17 straight games on target at the Bernabeu.

The Portugal captain has the most goals (26) and the most assists (nine) in the league this term.

"Cristiano seems the same as ever to me," said Real coach Carlo Ancelotti. "He is in great shape physically and playing for the team. He didn't score but the assist for the opening goal was fantastic."

CHANCE SQUANDERED

Valencia missed a chance to close within a point of Barca and Atletico when they drew 1-1 at Celta Vigo.

After Valencia goalkeeper Diego Alves had saved a 28th-minute Fabian Orellana penalty, Rodrigo fired the visitors ahead two minutes before the break before Orellana made amends with a well-taken equaliser in the 61st.

Valencia have 35 points in fourth and can be overtaken by fifth-placed Sevilla (33) if the Andalusians win at Almeria on Sunday.

Villarreal (32) and Malaga (31) stayed sixth and seventh respectively after drawing 1-1 at the latter's La Rosaleda stadium on the south coast.

Real, whose Spanish record winning streak of 22 matches was ended by Valencia, will have played one game fewer than Barca and Atletico by the end of the weekend.

Isco said Saturday's win would lift the players for Thursday's return leg at home to Atletico when they need to score at least twice to have any hope of retaining their trophy.

"It's going to be tough but we will devote all our energy to the task," he added. "With the support of the fans I think we can mount a comeback." (Editing by Martyn Herman and Ian Chadband)