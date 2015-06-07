BARCELONA, June7 - A 3-0 victory for Sporting Gijon at champions Real Betis saw them seen them snatch promotion to La Liga on a dramatic final day of the season on Sunday as Girona conceded a goal in injury time to draw 1-1 at home to Lugo and miss out.

Girona took the lead through Francisco Sandaza before halftime and were on the verge of securing a place in the top flight for the first time before Pablo Caballero headed home an equaliser for Lugo in the 91st minute.

There was still time for the home side to have a goal ruled out for offside and with fans protesting, a linesman was hit by an object thrown from the crowd. It led to a short suspension before the final minute of the match was played.

Sporting, who were relegated from La Liga three years ago, trailed Girona in the fight for second place by two points going into the final set of matches with leaders Betis already assured of promotion.

Goals from Miguel Angel Guerrero, Jony Rodriguez and Isma Lopez against Betis saw them leapfrog into second on goal difference while heartbroken Girona do still have a chance of reaching La Liga through the play-offs. (Editing by Mitch Phillips)