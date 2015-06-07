BARCELONA, June 7 Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta will miss Spain's Euro 2016 qualifier in Belarus due to injury, it has been confirmed on the national team's website on Sunday. Iniesta looked sharp as Barca beat Juventus in the Champions League final on Saturday but has now been ruled out of a friendly with Costa Rica on Thursday as well as the clash against Belarus next Sunday.

"Andres Iniesta will not be with the squad due to some problems he has had this week," read a statement on sefutbol.com.

Spain, who have won the previous two European Championships, lie second in Group C with 12 points from five games, with Slovakia out in front with 15.

Vicente del Bosque's side host Slovakia in September in a match that could decide who goes to the tournament in France next year as group winners. (tim.hanlon@gmail.com. Editing by Mitch Phillips)