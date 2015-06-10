BARCELONA, June 10 Spain coach Vicente del Bosque has earmarked Aleix Vidal as an attacking player rather than a fullback where he is likely to feature for new club Barcelona.

The reigning European Champions visit Belarus on Sunday in a Euro 2016 qualifier, after they host Costa Rica in a friendly on Thursday where Vidal, having been called up to the squad for the first time, could start.

"We brought him because we believed in him and as a forward player," Del Bosque told a news conference.

"I think that is where he usually was played by his coach and for me he is more of an attacking player than one who defends. We are hoping that he can stand out in that position."

It has been a memorable season for Vidal, who won the Europa League with Sevilla before agreeing a move to treble winners Barcelona.

At Sevilla he played mainly as a right winger but also performed well at fullback, which is more likely to be his role at Barca considering the competition for places in their attack.

He is set to compete with Dani Alves at right wing-back but will not be able to play until January 2016 due to a FIFA ban on bringing in new players for two transfer windows after breaking rules over the signing of foreign under-18s.

Del Bosque hopes Vidal can answer some of Spain's attacking problems with his team misfiring against top sides.

Since crashing out in the group stage of last year's World Cup, they have failed to beat any of the more dangerous international sides they have faced.

They have lost friendlies against France, Germany and the Netherlands and failed to score in all three games.

In Euro 2016 qualifying, they have 12 points in Group C from five games, three less than leaders Slovakia.

Del Bosque will look to try out ideas against Costa Rica before the Belarus clash.

"We have tried to look at areas of similarity between Costa Rica and Belarus so as to work on those aspects of their play," he said.

"We need also to build on our confidence and get a win but Costa Rica are a good team. If we are not fully focused then we will have problems." (Editing by Toby Davis)