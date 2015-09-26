BARCELONA, Sept 26 A double from Luis Suarez gave Barcelona a 2-1 victory over Las Palmas that provisionally put them top of La Liga on Saturday, but they suffered a scare as Lionel Messi limped off injured.

The Catalan side, who were looking to rebound from a 4-1 hammering by Celta Vigo on Wednesday, lost Messi after just nine minutes with a knee injury following a clash of legs.

Suarez, however, gave Barca the breakthrough with a powerful header from a Sergi Roberto cross after 25 minutes and then fired into the roof of the net following a well-worked move after 54.

Neymar blazed a penalty over the crossbar after 66 minutes and Las Palmas pulled a goal back with a deflected Jonathan Viera strike two minutes from fulltime.

Barca have 15 points from six games and are two points ahead of Real Madrid, Celta Vigo and Villarreal, who are in a three-way tie for second place.

Real host Malaga, Villarreal welcome Atletico Madrid and Celta visit Eibar later on Saturday. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon, editing by Toby Davis)