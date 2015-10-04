Oct 4 Aritz Aduriz scored one goal and set up another for Athletic Bilbao in a 3-1 win over misfiring Valencia in La Liga on Sunday.

Bilbao had the better of the play but had to come from behind after Dani Parejo gave Valencia a surprise lead with a precision free-kick after 19 minutes.

Aymeric Laporte headed home from close range following a corner after 33 minutes and then on the hour Aduriz found Markel Susaeta to slot in.

Aduriz wrapped up the win with a clinical finish after being played in by Raul Garcia with 68 minutes gone.

Despite plenty of investment, Valencia lie ninth on nine points while Athletic, who have also made a below par start to the season, are 13th with seven points.

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo has his sight set on breaking the club's all-time scoring record when they take on Atletico Madrid later on Sunday. He jointly holds the record of 323 goals with Raul.

Real are fourth on 14 points, two more than Atletico, and a point behind Barcelona who lost away to Sevilla on Saturday. Villarreal lead on 16 points and take on Levante later. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon in Barcelona, editing by Alan Baldwin)