Nov 7 Valencia's Paco Alcacer and Dani Parejo both hit doubles in a surprise 5-1 away thrashing of high-flying Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday.

Third-placed Celta had lots of the ball and missed several chances while Valencia's finishing was ruthless as they picked up a win that eases the pressure on coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

Valencia have not lived up to expectations so far this season following heavy investment in players but the victory sees them move up to sixth place on 18 points.

League leaders Real Madrid and Barcelona have 24 points and face Sevilla and Villarreal respectively on Sunday. Celta are three points behind with Atletico Madrid and Villarreal on 20.

Valencia took the lead when a defence-splitting Parejo pass set up Alcacer to finish clinically after 12 minutes before Celta came back strongly.

Augusto Fernandez headed the equaliser from close range following a corner in the 24th and the Valencia defence was stretched by the rhythm and movement of the Celta forwards.

The home side always looked sloppy at the back and against the run of play Parejo struck a sweet free-kick into the top corner just before halftime.

Straight after the break a back pass from Jonny Castro was intercepted by Alcacer who slotted home expertly.

Celta lay siege to the Valencia goal and Iago Aspas hit a post but on another breakaway Alcacer set up Parejo to score inside the area after 64 minutes.

With the heads of the Celta players having gone down Shkodran Mustafi piled on the misery to make it 5-1 having been given a free header after 79 minutes. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon in Barcelona, editing by Ken Ferris)