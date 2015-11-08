Nov 8 A delightful flick and volley from Neymar allowed him to complete a double as Barcelona beat Villarreal 3-0 to go three points clear at the top of La Liga ahead of Real Madrid's clash with Sevilla later on Sunday.

The in-form Brazilian, who now leads the La Liga scoring charts with 11 goals, opened the scoring with a clinical finish having been set up by a defence-splitting pass from Sergio Busquets after 60 minutes.

Neymar and Luis Suarez have come to the fore in the absence of injured talisman Lionel Messi and Suarez converted a penalty after 70 minutes following a foul by Jaume Costa on Munir El Haddadi.

The two combined again, with Suarez finding Neymar who lifted the ball round Costa and knocked it home after 85 minutes.

The pair now have 16 goals between them from the last six games.

Barca lead the table with 27 points from 11 games, three more than Real. Fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, on 20 points, were playing Sporting Gijon later on Sunday. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon in Barcelona, editing by Clare Fallon)