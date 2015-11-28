Nov 28 A Neymar double, a spectacular volley from Luis Suarez and a goal for Lionel Messi saw Barcelona's unstoppable strike force sweep aside Real Sociedad 4-0 on Saturday and extend their lead at the top of La Liga to seven points.

Neymar slotted home a Dani Alves cross after 22 minutes and Alves was again the provider for Suarez who acrobatically beat Real keeper Geronimo Rulli before halftime to take his tally to 11 goals in seven games.

La Liga's top scorer Neymar took his tally to 14 this season as he knocked in a Jeremy Mathieu cross after 53 minutes and in injury time he set up Messi to score from close range.

Barca have 33 points from 13 games with Atletico Madrid, who face Espanyol later, on 26 points. Real Madrid, who were hammered 4-0 by Barca last weekend and are now nine points off the pace, play Eibar on Sunday. (Editing by Ian Chadband)