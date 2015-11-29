Nov 29 Getafe's Angel Lafita scored one goal and set up another on Sunday in a 2-0 victory over misfiring Villarreal, who now have just one win in seven La Liga matches.

Villarreal have lost their way after a bright start to the season and lie sixth on 21 points, behind Deportivo La Coruna on goal difference, while Getafe are 13th and level with Rayo Vallecano on 14 points.

In a scrappy start Villarreal were centimetres away from taking the lead with a Manu Trigueros shot coming off Nahuel Leiva and hitting the crossbar, and then Nahuel volleyed wide in front of goal having been set up by Samu Garcia.

Getafe were more clinical with Lafita coming off the left wing and firing low into the corner after 21 minutes and he set up Alvaro Vazquez to score the second goal from close range six minutes into the second half.

Later, Real Madrid aim to get their La Liga campaign back on track away to Eibar having lost away to Sevilla and to Barcelona in the 'Clasico' last weekend. Real have 24 points, nine points off leaders Barca and five behind Atletico Madrid in second. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon in Barcelona; editing by Clare Fallon)