BARCELONA Dec 12 Barcelona let a two-goal lead slip with late strikes from Lucas Perez and Alex Bergantinos giving Deportivo La Coruna a 2-2 draw in La Liga on Saturday.

A Lionel Messi free kick and a bullet strike from Ivan Rakitic put Barca comfortably in control but they eased up in the closing stages and Deportivo took advantage.

The Argentine curled the ball into the top corner of the goal from 25 metres to break the resistance of a well organised Deportivo after 38 minutes.

Rakitic fired home from similar distance in the 62nd before in-form Lucas pulled a goal back for the visitors after 77 and Bergantinos equalised four minutes from the end.

Barca have 35 points from 15 games while Deportivo, who have been a surprise this season, are in sixth on 23.

Second-place Atletico Madrid, on 32 points, face Athletic Bilbao on Sunday when Real Madrid, in third with 30, have a tough match away to Villarreal. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon Editing by Rex Gowar)