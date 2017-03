BARCELONA Dec 30 Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty and missed another as Real Madrid beat Real Sociedad 3-1 to go provisionally top of La Liga before Barcelona and Atletico Madrid play later on Wednesday.

The Portuguese blazed a spot-kick over the bar after 24 minutes but slotted home another three minutes before the break.

Sociedad substitute Bruma equalised for the visitors after 49 minutes before Ronaldo struck a volley through a crowded penalty area into the net midway through the second half.

Lucas Vazquez sealed the win with a goal after 87 minutes that will ease the pressure on coach Rafa Benitez.

Real have 36 points from 17 games with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid a point behind. Barca have two games in hand and face Real Betis while Atletico meet Rayo Vallecano. (Editing by Ed Osmond)