BARCELONA Dec 31 A spectacular Bruno Soriano free kick on Thursday gave in-form Villarreal a 1-0 victory over Valencia who are still looking for their first La Liga win under new coach Gary Neville.

Soriano netted for the home side with a sweet strike that curled into the top corner after 64 minutes.

Valencia pushed forward in the second half but could not find an equaliser.

Fourth-placed Villarreal's fourth straight league win gave them 33 points from 17 games.

There are plenty of problems, however, for Valencia with Neville having been brought in with the target of winning a place in the Champions League.

They are now 10th on 22 points with two draws and a defeat in the league under the former Manchester United and England player. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)