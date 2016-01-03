BARCELONA Jan 3 Villarreal's Bruno Soriano struck twice, including an added time penalty, to secure a 2-1 win at Deportivo La Coruna that put them level on points with third-placed Real Madrid who visit Valencia later on Sunday.

Soriano slotted home from the spot in the 94th minute to give Villarreal a fifth straight win after a lively second half.

Villarreal went ahead with the only clear chance in the first period when Soriano was given space inside the area from a Mario Gaspar pass and he slotted home in the 36th minute.

The game opened up after the break and Depor's Luis Alberto converted a Lucas Perez cross for the equalier after 48 minutes.

Perez fired just wide in front of goal and Villarreal's Denis Suarez was denied by the feet of German Lux but the game appeared to be heading for a draw until Fernando Navarro pushed Samu Garcia in the area to concede a penalty.

Villarreal have 36 points behind Real Madrid on goal difference while Deportivo, who suffered their first loss in nine league games, are seventh on 27 points.

Later on Sunday, under-fire Real Madrid coach Rafa Benitez faces his former club Valencia, who are without a win in three league games under new coach Gary Neville.

Atletico Madrid lead the table with 41 points, two ahead of Barcelona who have a game in hand.

Elsewhere, Eibar's Ander Capa, Keko, Adrian Gonzalez and Borja Baston were on target for the mid-table side in a 4-0 win at Real Betis, while lowly Granada's Isaac Success and Adalberto Penaranda scored in a 2-1 victory over Sevilla.

Second-bottom Rayo Vallecano's Diego Llorente and Jozabed Sanchez struck in a 2-2 draw at home to Real Sociedad whose goals came from Aritz Elustondo and Bruma. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon; editing by Ken Ferris)