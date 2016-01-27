BARCELONA Jan 27 Pablo Hernandez scored twice to help Celta Vigo to a shock 3-2 second-leg victory at Atletico Madrid that booked them a place in the King's Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.

The first leg had finished 0-0 and, in contrast, the return was a feast of attacking football in which Celta showed the greater cutting edge to stun Atletico who are second in La Liga.

Hernandez nodded home after 22 minutes and although Antoine Griezmann pounced on a rebound to equalise, John Guidetti struck from distance to restore the visitors' advantage after 56 minutes.

Celta extended their lead through another Hernandez header and Atletico could only pull one goal back through substitute Angel Correa nine minutes time.

Holders Barcelona seek to book a place in the last four at home to Athletic Bilbao later on Wednesday having beaten the Basque side 2-1 away. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon, editing by Ed Osmond)