BARCELONA Jan 30 In-form Luis Suarez scored the winner as Barcelona came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over nine-man Atletico Madrid and move three points clear at the top of La Liga on Saturday.

Atletico started the stronger with Koke putting them ahead after 10 minutes before Lionel Messi equalised for Barca following a fine team move on the half hour.

Suarez struck his 31st goal in as many games after 38 minutes and a wild challenge from Atletico full back Filipe Luis earned him a red card before halftime.

Diego Godin was also given his marching orders after receiving a second yellow card for a mistimed tackle on Suarez midway through the second half.

Barcelona moved on to 51 points, three ahead of Atletico, and have a game in hand. Third-placed Real Madrid have 44 points and face Espanyol on Sunday.