MADRID Feb 6 Substitute Fernando Torres scored his 100th goal for Atletico Madrid as they came from a goal down to beat Eibar 3-1 at home on Saturday and go level with Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

Two headed goals from corners by central defenders Jose Maria Gimenez and Saul in seven minutes put Atletico on track after Keko had put Eibar ahead in the 46th.

Coach Diego Simeone will be glad his team ended a run of four matches without a win in La Liga and King's Cup while Torres, who scored in added time, had been waiting since the win at Eibar in September to reach his Atletico century.

Atletico are unlikely to stay equal top on 51 points past Sunday when rampant Barcelona, who have the superior goal difference and two matches in hand, visit bottom team Levante.

Real Madrid, away to Granada on Sunday, are third four points back.