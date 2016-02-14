BARCELONA Feb 14 Fernando Torres scored his 101st goal for Atletico Madrid in the first minute at Getafe and they then held on for a 1-0 win on Sunday that puts them level on points with Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

Atletico have 54 points and trail Barcelona on goal difference, although Luis Enrique's men can reclaim their three-point advantage with a home victory over Celta Vigo later on Sunday.

Real Madrid are a point behind after a 4-2 home win over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. Getafe are 13th on 26.

Winger Yannick Carrasco's low cross from the left in Atletico's first attack beat the defence and reached the far post where the unmarked Torres tapped the ball home.

Some minutes later the striker, who reached his century in last weekend's 3-1 home win over Eibar, could have scored again when one-on-one with Getafe goalkeeper Vicente Guaita but he shot hurriedly and wide.

The dangerous Carrasco was injured early in the second half defending a Getafe corner and had to come off with what the club later reported was a damaged right ankle ligament.

Getafe did more of the attacking in the second half but Atletico, whose defence is the best in La Liga having conceded 11 goals in 24 matches, held out with Uruguay's Diego Godin, back from a one-match suspension, commanding. (Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Pritha Sarkar)