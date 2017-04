MADRID Feb 27 A fine strike from Antoine Griezmann gave Atletico Madrid an upset 1-0 win at derby rivals Real Madrid that put them five points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga on Saturday.

France striker Griezmann played a one-two with left back Filipe Luis as he headed into the box and steered a sweet low shot inside the near post past goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Barcelona, at home to Sevilla at the Nou Camp on Sunday when they can restore their eight-point lead with victory, have 63 points to Atletico's 58 with Real on 54 and their title chances virtually over.

It was Real's first defeat in nine matches under coach Zinedine Zidane and ended a run of seven victories in a row at the Bernabeu. (Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)