BARCELONA, March 12 Barcelona equalled a club record of 12 consecutive league wins as Neymar and Lionel Messi were among the scorers in a 6-0 thrashing of struggling Getafe 6-0 at the Nou Camp on Saturday.

The win takes Barca 11 points clear of nearest challengers Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga, although Diego Simeone's side face Deportivo La Coruna later on Saturday.

An own goal by Getafe defender Juan Dominguez put Barca on their way to victory after eight minutes but then Messi missed a fourth penalty of the season, before lay`ing on passes for Munir El Haddadi and Neymar to stretch Barca's lead.

The Argentine added a fourth before the break with a curling strike from the edge of the area.

Neymar then struck a 21st goal of the season in all competitions, again assisted by Messi, while Arda Turan completed the thrashing with an overhead volley.

Luis Enrique's side are in the midst of a record of 37 matches without defeat in all competitions and the victory over Getafe matched the 12 straight league wins they achieved in 2012-13 under coach Tito Vilanova.

Before the match Barca enjoyed their first week without a match in 2016, and Luis Enrique made five changes from the team that won 4-0 at Eibar last Sunday, resting Luis Suarez, Dani Alves, Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic before their Champions League round of 16 second leg match with Premier League side Arsenal on Wednesday.

Getafe sit one point above the relegation zone in 16th place and the trouncing they received at the Nou Camp was their eighth defeat in nine league matches. (Editing by Martyn Herman)