MADRID, March 13 A stunning long range goal from Yevhen Konoplyanka inspired Sevilla to a 4-2 home win over Villarreal in La Liga on Sunday and kept up their hopes of taking Spain's fourth Champions League spot.

Sevilla are fifth, five points adrift of fourth-placed Villarreal.

The Ukraine international's 35-yard strike restored Sevilla's lead on 65 minutes after Cedric Bakambu's double had given Villarreal a 2-1 lead before half time and a Victor Ruiz own goal in the 51st that made it 2-2.

Substitute Jose Antonio Reyes finished off a quick counter attack for Sevilla's fourth goal in injury time, despite the hosts playing the last 10 minutes with 10 men after Ever Banega was sent off for a second yellow.

Konoplyanka's afternoon also turned sour as he was forced off with a suspected muscle injury and could miss the second leg of Sevilla's Europa League Round of 16 tie with Basle on Thursday after a goalless first leg.

Vicente Iborra had put Sevilla in charge midway through the first half but a quick-fire double from in-form striker Bakambu put Villarreal ahead.

Defender Ruiz then allowed Sevilla back into the game early in the second half when he stuck out a leg to prevent Kevin Gameiro meeting Konoplyanka's cross, only to send the ball into his own net.

The visitors were denied an equaliser after Konoplyanka's goal by goalkeeper Sergio Rico and a goal line clearance from Daniel Carrico.

Reyes then finished off Marcelino's side by turning in Daniele Bonera's pass in the 91st. (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Alan Baldwin)