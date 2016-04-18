BARCELONA, April 18 Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have spent the last three weeks hunting down Barcelona and on Wednesday both clubs have the chance to overtake the faltering La Liga leaders.

Second-placed Atletico have bridged a nine-point gap and are only behind Luis Enrique's side due to their inferior head-to-head record as they prepare to visit Athletic Bilbao.

Real are one point behind Barca who are experiencing their worst domestic form since 2003, losing three La Liga matches in a row and drawing one since banging in 15 goals in three crushing wins in early March.

Real host fourth-placed Villarreal on Wednesday looking for an eighth consecutive league victory, immediately after Barcelona try to stop the rot at Deportivo La Coruna.

From being a one-horse race, it now looks like being a thrilling three-way fight for the title and Atletico's striker Fernando Torres said his side are reaping the rewards for never giving up even when Barca were streaking ahead.

"You should never stop believing, anything can happen in football, who would have said we would end up in this situation," Torres said at an event organised by telecommunications company LG on Monday.

"I have no idea what is happening with Barcelona but football is like this, there have been moments when we've gone through bad patches and we've come out fighting.

"Just imagine if we'd given up? We're all excited and enjoying this great moment but we hope and believe the best is still to come."

DOWNWARD SPIRAL

While Barcelona have been caught in a downward spiral, Atletico have scored 11 goals in successive victories over Real Betis, Espanyol and Granada, although they will be without influential captain Gabi due to suspension on Wednesday.

Athletic Bilbao went fifth in the table after beating Malaga 1-0 at the weekend but will still be missing injured top scorer Aritz Aduriz, although forward Inaki Williams could return.

Real Madrid have a full squad available against Villarreal, a game goalkeeper Keylor Navas knows they must win to take advantage of Barcelona's unexpected slide.

"You should never lose faith and we have to keep going, we have to win all the games we have left and fight for the trophies," said the Costa Rican.

Despite Sunday's 2-1 home defeat by Valencia, Barcelona defender Gerard Pique said it was not a time to panic.

"It's in our hands and we're going to turn it around," said Pique, who is suspended for the game with Deportivo.

"We believe we are capable of winning the five games left and we're going to have to do that." (Editing by Martyn Herman)