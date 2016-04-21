BARCELONA, April 21 Getafe picked up their first win in 14 games by coming from behind to triumph 2-1 at Real Sociedad in La Liga on Thursday and increase their chances of avoiding relegation.

Granada also boosted their hopes of avoiding the drop by thrashing Levante 5-1 in a bottom of the table clash to leave the Valencia club five points from the safety zone.

Granada are just above the bottom three in 17th spot on 33 points, two points above Getafe in 19th, while Levante are stuck in the basement slot on 28 with four games remaining.

Getafe coach Juan Esnaider endured an unhappy debut on Saturday when they were thrashed 5-1 at home by Real Madrid, increasing fears that they could be relegated after being established in the top flight since promotion in 2004.

The Madrid side fell behind after 19 minutes when Sociedad's Carlos Vela pounced on a goalkeeping blunder by Vicente Guaita, but a volley from Pablo Sarabia in the 45th and a penalty from Alvaro Vazquez after 56 set up their first win since Jan. 17.

Granada needed a win after slipping into drop zone following Sporting Gijon's 2-1 win over Sevilla on Wednesday, and produced a five-star performance against Levante.

Youssef El Arabi's hat-trick, including two penalties, plus goals from Isaac Success and Ruben Rochina downed the visitors who had Simao Mate sent off in added time for two bookings. (Editing by Ken Ferris)