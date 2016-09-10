MADRID, Sept 10 Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his return from injury as Real Madrid thrashed Osasuna 5-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday to equal the club's 1960-61 record of 15 successive La Liga wins.

Ronaldo started the rout by knocking home an inviting cut-back from Gareth Bale in the sixth minute, with goals from Danilo and Sergio Ramos sending Madrid 3-0 up before the break.

Pepe and Luka Modric were also on target before headers from Oriol Riera and David Garcia provided some consolation for the visitors, who saw Roberto Torres miss a 73rd minute penalty and Cayetano Bonnin sent off in the 80th.

Real's 15th consecutive La Liga win under Zinedine Zidane matched the club record set by Miguel Munoz's side in the 1960-61 season, when Alfredo Di Stefano, Ferenc Puskas and Francisco 'Paco' Gento were in the team.

One more win would equal Barcelona's 2010-11 La Liga record of 16 in a row.