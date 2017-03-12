BARCELONA, March 12 Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Deportivo La Coruna.

Four days after their heroic 6-1 Champions League win over Paris St Germain, Luis Enrique's men could end the weekend knocked off their lofty perch if second-placed Real Madrid, who trail Barca by a point, beat Real Betis in Sunday's late kickoff.

Former Real Madrid youth trainee Joselu gave Deportivo a deserved lead in the 40th minute after an error from Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen although Luis Suarez restored parity in the 46th with a powerful drilled effort.

Depor defender Alex Bergantinos headed Deportivo back in front in the 74th minute and Barca, who were without Neymar through a thigh injury and clearly missed the Brazilian's creative impetus, failed to react.

Suarez was denied a second equaliser by a brilliant save from Deportivo goalkeeper German Lux and suffered a first defeat in 20 league games since they were beaten 4-3 at Celta Vigo, also in Galicia, on Oct. 2.

Barca top of the standings with 60 points. Real also have an extra game in hand on Barca. (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)