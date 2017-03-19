BARCELONA, March 19 Antoine Griezmann scored for the fifth time in four league games and provided an assist as Atletico Madrid beat Sevilla 3-1 on Sunday to move to within two points of Jorge Sampaoli's third-placed side in the La Liga standings.

The France international delivered a cross from a free kick for Diego Godin to head in the opener in the 37th minute then sent the ball fizzing in off the bar from a set-piece in the 61st while Koke tapped in the third in the 77th to seal a third straight league win for Atletico.

Joaquin Correa scored a consolation goal for Sevilla in the 85th.

While Atletico are in the midst of a good run of results Sevilla are in freefall. They have failed to win any of their last four games in all competitions and lost their last two, and they went out of the Champions League following a 2-0 defeat at Leicester City on Tuesday.

Sevilla have 57 points while Atletico are in fourth place on 55. Champions Barcelona, on 60, host Valencia later on Sunday looking to close the gap on leaders Real Madrid, who have 65 points after beating Athletic Bilbao 2-1 on Saturday. (Editing by Clare Fallon)