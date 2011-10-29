MADRID Oct 29 Villarreal dragged themselves out of La Liga's bottom three with a 2-0 victory at home to Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, easing the pressure on coach Juan Carlos Garrido.

Bruno Soriano headed in at a free kick after 20 minutes and captain Marcos Senna had a penalty saved just before the break.

Borja Valero settled nerves at the Madrigal with a solo effort in the 67th minute, earning Villarreal their second league win of the season.

The victory came at a cost, however, with Argentine striker Marco Ruben limping off to join first-choice forwards Nilmar and Giuseppe Rossi on the injury list.

Villarreal climbed to 13th with 10 points.

Elsewhere, fourth-placed Valencia were 3-1 winners at home to Getafe.

Valencia's French midfielder Sofiane Feghouli scored his first league goals for the club in the first half, either side of a Diego Castro strike for Getafe.

Aritz Aduriz wrapped up the points from a superb pass by Ever Banega in the 76th. (Reporting by Mark Elkington)