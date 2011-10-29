MADRID Oct 29 Villarreal dragged themselves out
of La Liga's bottom three with a 2-0 victory at home to Rayo
Vallecano on Saturday, easing the pressure on coach Juan Carlos
Garrido.
Bruno Soriano headed in at a free kick after 20 minutes and
captain Marcos Senna had a penalty saved just before the break.
Borja Valero settled nerves at the Madrigal with a solo
effort in the 67th minute, earning Villarreal their second
league win of the season.
The victory came at a cost, however, with Argentine striker
Marco Ruben limping off to join first-choice forwards Nilmar and
Giuseppe Rossi on the injury list.
Villarreal climbed to 13th with 10 points.
Elsewhere, fourth-placed Valencia were 3-1 winners at home
to Getafe.
Valencia's French midfielder Sofiane Feghouli scored his
first league goals for the club in the first half, either side
of a Diego Castro strike for Getafe.
Aritz Aduriz wrapped up the points from a superb pass by
Ever Banega in the 76th.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington)