MADRID Oct 30 Surprise early pacesetters Levante suffered their first defeat of the season with a 2-0 loss at Osasuna and relinquished their hold on top spot in La Liga on Sunday.

Osasuna's Alvaro Cejudo fired in a low shot from outside the area in the 40th minute and Nino grabbed a scrappy second soon after.

Cejudo, who had already been booked for taking his shirt off in his goal celebration, got a second yellow card in the 59th minute but Levante were unable to make the extra man count and their astonishing seven-match winning run came to an end.

La Liga had a more familiar look to it with Real Madrid top on 25 points from 10 matches following their 1-0 victory at Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Barcelona were a point back in second after a Lionel Messi-inspired 5-0 demolition of Real Mallorca on Saturday, with tiny Levante third on 23 points.

Earlier, Athletic Bilbao were held to a 1-1 draw at Sporting Gijon, Croatian substitute Mate Bilic grabbing an equaliser for the hosts. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Mark Meadows)