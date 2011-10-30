MADRID Oct 30 Surprise early pacesetters
Levante suffered their first defeat of the season with a 2-0
loss at Osasuna and relinquished their hold on top spot in La
Liga on Sunday.
Osasuna's Alvaro Cejudo fired in a low shot from outside the
area in the 40th minute and Nino grabbed a scrappy second soon
after.
Cejudo, who had already been booked for taking his shirt off
in his goal celebration, got a second yellow card in the 59th
minute but Levante were unable to make the extra man count and
their astonishing seven-match winning run came to an end.
La Liga had a more familiar look to it with Real Madrid top
on 25 points from 10 matches following their 1-0 victory at Real
Sociedad on Saturday.
Barcelona were a point back in second after a Lionel
Messi-inspired 5-0 demolition of Real Mallorca on Saturday, with
tiny Levante third on 23 points.
Earlier, Athletic Bilbao were held to a 1-1 draw at Sporting
Gijon, Croatian substitute Mate Bilic grabbing an equaliser for
the hosts.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Mark Meadows)