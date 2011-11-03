MADRID Nov 3 Revelation side Levante may have
lost the leadership of La Liga but they can continue ruffling
the feathers of the bigger clubs when Valencia visit for the
city derby on Saturday (2100 GMT).
A 2-0 reverse at Osasuna last weekend was Levante's first
defeat this season, ending a run of seven consecutive victories,
and allowed Real Madrid and Barcelona to overhaul them in to
first and second place respectively.
Levante are third with 23 points from 10 matches, two behind
leaders Real and one short of champions Barcelona, but
importantly for their fans they are still two ahead of
fourth-placed Valencia.
For the first time in nearly half a century the sides meet
at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium with Levante lording it over
their more illustrious neighbours.
"We head into a match with a little bit more than just three
points at stake," Levante captain Sergio Ballesteros told
reporters.
"We can't say we are favourites, especially against sides
who are competing in the Champions League. It's ridiculous. The
teams with weight, bigger squads and fan bases are them. The
differences are brutal.
"We are in a situation completely unlike ones we have
experienced in recent years, and we cannot afford to get drawn
into individual battles and rivalries. Our objective is clear
and understood by everyone... to avoid relegation."
Tiny Levante have won wide-reaching respect this season
going top for the first time in their 102-year history and
making headlines when they upset Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid 1-0
in September.
They have even found support among Valencia supporters, who
whistled their own hardcore elements when they chanted against
their city rivals during Tuesday's 3-1 Champions League win over
Bayer Leverkusen.
Valencia, like Levante, are no strangers to financial
difficulties but operate on a budget five times bigger and have
the bonus of income from European competition.
Unai Emery's side kept alive their hopes of progressing in
the Champions League with a first group win on Tuesday, but lost
playmaker Ever Banega to a knee injury.
The Argentine has been one of their most effective players
recently and his natural replacement Sergio Canales also
succumbed to a long-term knee injury last week.
Leaders Real host Osasuna on Sunday (1100) seeking to extend
a devastating run of form. They have won nine on the trot in all
competitions, scoring 31 times and conceding only three.
In Wednesday's Champions League win at Olympique Lyon
Cristiano Ronaldo passed the 100 goal-mark since completing his
world record transfer to Madrid two years ago.
Ronaldo's goal-scoring feats are mirrored at Barcelona where
Lionel Messi broke the 200-goal mark, albeit over a longer
period, in their midweek Champions League win over Viktoria
Plzen.
Unbeaten Barca travel to play Athletic Bilbao on Sunday
(1900) having scored 26 in their last nine outings without
conceding once.
(Editing by John O'Brien)