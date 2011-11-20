* Surprise early leaders suffer third straight reverse
* Sevilla without a win in five after defeat to Bilbao
* Game at Granada called off after official injured
(Adds late result, quotes)
By Iain Rogers
MADRID, Nov 20 Levante's slide since their
surprising climb to the top of La Liga continued when they lost
3-2 at Atletico Madrid on Sunday for a third successive defeat.
The day's action, which included a rare win for Athletic
Bilbao in Sevilla, was marred by an ugly incident in the late
kickoff between Granada and Real Mallorca when a referee's
assistant was struck by an object thrown from the crowd.
The match was halted in the 60th minute with Granada winning
2-1 before being called off around 20 minutes later and images
in local media suggested the official had sustained a minor cut
to his face.
Earlier, second-half goals from Atletico's Portuguese
forward Pizzi, Spain Under-21 international Adrian and Brazilian
playmaker Diego secured victory over Levante at the Calderon,
lifting the erratic Madrid club to ninth on 16 points from 12
matches.
Valencia-based Levante, whose annual budget of around 20
million euros ($27 million) is less than a 20th of leaders Real
Madrid, went on a spectacular seven-match winning run, including
beating Real 1-0, that put them top last month for the first
time in their 102-year history.
They stay in fourth place on 23 points.
"Atletico is a dangerous team with a lot of talent, but we
played a great match against them and I am happy for that, even
though we felt we could have got a draw," Levante coach Juan
Ignacio Martinez, in his first top-flight coaching job, told a
news conference.
"In the second half we were a bit more ambitious but we did
not make the most of our equaliser at 1-1," he added.
The table took on a more familiar look on Saturday when
leaders Real Madrid and second-placed Barcelona pulled further
away at the top thanks to victories over Valencia and Real
Zaragoza respectively.
Real edged a thrilling and bad-tempered clash at the
Mestalla 3-2 for their eighth win in a row, while champions
Barca thumped Zaragoza 4-0 at the Nou Camp, La Liga top scorer
Lionel Messi netting his 15th of the campaign.
Real, who host their great rivals in the opening 'Clasico'
of the season on Dec. 10, have 31 points from 12 matches, three
ahead of Barca.
Valencia, the last club apart from the big two to win the
title, back in 2004, are third on 24.
DEFENSIVE ERROR
Sevilla's poor run continued when they lost 2-1 at home to
Athletic Bilbao in an earlier kickoff on Sunday, their fifth
successive game without a win and the Basque club's first win at
the Sanchez Pizjuan in 18 years.
Andoni Iraola fired Bilbao ahead in the sixth minute and
Spain winger Jesus Navas equalised nine minutes later before a
defensive error allowed Oscar de Marcos in to net the winning
goal with around 20 minutes left.
Bilbao had to wait until Oct. 2 for their first league win
under new coach Marcelo Bielsa but have since gone unbeaten in
six, including a 2-2 draw at home to champions Barca.
Sevilla stayed in fifth on 18 points and Bilbao climbed to
sixth on 17, level with Malaga ahead of their game at Racing
Santander on Monday.
In Sunday's other matches, Espanyol were held to a 0-0 draw
at bottom club Real Sociedad, Sporting Gijon came from a goal
down to beat visiting Getafe 2-1 and Osasuna and Rayo Vallecano
drew 0-0 in Pamplona.
($1 = 0.739 Euros)
(editing by Ed Osmond/Alan Baldwin)