* Barca upset 1-0 at Getafe

* Real thump nine-man Atletico 4-1 (Updates after Barca defeat)

MADRID Nov 26 Barcelona suffered their first defeat of the season, falling 1-0 at Getafe, to slip further behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid who thrashed Atletico Madrid 4-1 in the city derby on Saturday.

European and Spanish champions Barca dominated the match at the Coliseum but could not beat keeper Miguel Angel Moya, and Juan Valera stunned the visitors with a goal in the 67th minute.

The defender headed in from a corner, and then the rest of his team manned the barricades for a desperate rearguard action in the closing minutes when Lionel Messi hit the post.

Earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties as Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid side came back from a goal down at the Bernabeuto beat their long-suffering neighbours who had goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois sent off in the 22nd minute.

Angel Di Maria and Gonzalo Higuain also scored as Atletico, who had taken the lead through Adrian Lopez, finished with nine men after defender Diego Godin also saw red near the end.

Real have 34 points from 13 games, six ahead of the champions. Valencia kept pace with the top two, on 27 points in third, with a 2-1 win at promoted Rayo Vallecano.

Brazilian striker Jonas fired them in front from distance in the 21st minute and, after keeper Diego Alves ha kept them in the match with a couple of fine saves, Argentine Tino Costa doubled the lead with a rasping drive in the 56th.

Rayo substitute Raul Tamudo pulled a goal back for the hosts, stabbing the ball in from close range after appearing to control it with his arm six minutes from time.

