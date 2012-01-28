MADRID Jan 28 Leaders Real Madrid came
from behind to beat La Liga strugglers Real Zaragoza 3-1 at home
on Saturday, putting behind them their midweek King's Cup exit
at the hands of their arch-rivals Barcelona.
Jose Mourinho's side notched their 17th league victory from
20 games to move to 52 points, eight ahead of second-placed
Barca, who visit Villarreal in the late match.
Angel Lafita gave the visitors a surprise early lead at the
Bernabeu after a quickly taken freekick in the 11th minute, but
thoughts of a first win since mid October quickly disappeared.
Kaka squeezed a low shot under Roberto to level in the 32nd
minute and Cristiano Ronaldo tapped in his 24th league goal of
the campaign just after the restart.
Mesut Ozil netted after a slick passing move in the 56th and
Zaragoza rarely threatened again.
Manolo Jimenez's Zaragoza remain six points adrift at the
foot of the standings with 12 points, and are without a win in
13 outings.
Espanyol were fifth with 31 points and Athletic Bilbao sixth
with 29 after both won earlier in the day.
Espanyol recovered from their shock quarter-final King's Cup
exit during the week to tiny Mirandes, of Spain's third tier, to
beat 10-man Real Mallorca 1-0 at home.
Vladimir Weiss capitalised on an error from Mallorca's
Israeli goalkeeper Dudu Aouate to put the Catalans in front
after 18 minutes, but they failed to make the extra man count
when Aouate was harshly sent off just after the break.
Spain striker Fernando Llorente scored a hat-trick as Cup
semi-finalists Bilbao came from behind to win 3-2 in a pulsating
encounter at Rayo Vallecano.
The powerful frontman headed the equaliser, controlled a
long ball and turned his marker to put them 2-1 up, and his
headed winner was his 11th league goal this season.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Stephen Wood)