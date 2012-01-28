MADRID Jan 28 Leaders Real Madrid came from behind to beat La Liga strugglers Real Zaragoza 3-1 at home on Saturday, putting behind them their midweek King's Cup exit at the hands of their arch-rivals Barcelona.

Jose Mourinho's side notched their 17th league victory from 20 games to move to 52 points, eight ahead of second-placed Barca, who visit Villarreal in the late match.

Angel Lafita gave the visitors a surprise early lead at the Bernabeu after a quickly taken freekick in the 11th minute, but thoughts of a first win since mid October quickly disappeared.

Kaka squeezed a low shot under Roberto to level in the 32nd minute and Cristiano Ronaldo tapped in his 24th league goal of the campaign just after the restart.

Mesut Ozil netted after a slick passing move in the 56th and Zaragoza rarely threatened again.

Manolo Jimenez's Zaragoza remain six points adrift at the foot of the standings with 12 points, and are without a win in 13 outings.

Espanyol were fifth with 31 points and Athletic Bilbao sixth with 29 after both won earlier in the day.

Espanyol recovered from their shock quarter-final King's Cup exit during the week to tiny Mirandes, of Spain's third tier, to beat 10-man Real Mallorca 1-0 at home.

Vladimir Weiss capitalised on an error from Mallorca's Israeli goalkeeper Dudu Aouate to put the Catalans in front after 18 minutes, but they failed to make the extra man count when Aouate was harshly sent off just after the break.

Spain striker Fernando Llorente scored a hat-trick as Cup semi-finalists Bilbao came from behind to win 3-2 in a pulsating encounter at Rayo Vallecano.

The powerful frontman headed the equaliser, controlled a long ball and turned his marker to put them 2-1 up, and his headed winner was his 11th league goal this season.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Stephen Wood)