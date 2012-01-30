MADRID Jan 30 Atletico Madrid's revival
under new coach Diego Simeone continued on Monday as Diego Godin
fired the winner in a battling 1-0 victory at Osasuna that
lifted them to seventh in La Liga.
The Uruguay defender bundled in from close range at a corner
just before the break and forwards Adrian and Radamel Falcao
missed gilt-edged chances to extend the lead.
Belgian keeper Thibaut Courtois, on loan from Chelsea, kept
the visitors in the game in the closing minutes with string of
excellent saves as the Navarrans piled forward in search of an
equaliser.
Under former Argentina captain Simeone, a huge fan favourite
at the Calderon where he won a league and cup double as a player
in 1996, Atletico have drawn once and won three on the trot
without conceding a goal.
They climbed above Osasuna with 29 points from 20 games and
are two points off a Champions League place. Osasuna are 10th
with 27.
Atletico are 23 points behind city rivals and leaders Real
Madrid, who beat bottom club Real Zaragoza 3-1 at the weekend.
Jose Mourinho's side opened up a seven-point lead over
second-placed Barcelona, who laboured to a 0-0 draw at
Villarreal.
