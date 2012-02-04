* Barca keep gap to seven points with 2-1 victory

By Iain Rogers

MADRID, Feb 4 Barcelona stayed on the heels of La Liga leaders Real Madrid when a side containing several youngsters from their B team secured a 2-1 win at home to Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Real had earlier deployed close to their strongest team in a 1-0 victory at city rivals Getafe, defender Sergio Ramos nodding in the only goal on a bitterly cold and blustery night at the Coliseum stadium that lifted them to 55 points from 21 matches.

In the late kickoff at an equally chilly Nou Camp, more than 50,000 fans turned out to witness 20-year-old Cristian Tello finish clinically from a ninth-minute Lionel Messi assist.

The World Player of the Year made it 2-0 in the 72nd minute when he hooked in a Daniel Alves cross before Sociedad forward Carlos Vela pulled one back for the visitors two minutes later as Barca stayed within seven points of their Madrid rivals.

The Spanish and European champions' night was spoiled by a nasty-looking injury to Sergio Busquets.

The Spain midfielder had come off the bench only a few minutes earlier before he sustained a deep gash below his right knee in a challenge with Sociedad defender Carlos Martinez.

Messi's strike put him on 23 league goals for the season, one behind Real forward and top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo.