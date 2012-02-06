MADRID Feb 6 New Granada coach Abel
Resino made it two wins from two with a 2-1 home victory over
Andalucian rivals Malaga in La Liga on Monday.
Odion Ighalo and Inigo Lopez netted to drag the promoted
club out of the bottom three and up to 14th with 25 points from
21 games, three above the relegation zone.
Malaga, who have only won once in their last eight league
outings were eighth with 28 points, four short of the Champions
League qualification berths.
Real Madrid top the standings with 55 points after a 1-0 win
at Getafe on Saturday, and they hold a seven point lead over
their arch-rivals Barcelona who overcame Real Sociedad 2-1 at
home.
Resino replaced Fabricio Gonzalez in Granada's dugout two
weeks ago and debuted with a 2-1 win at Real Betis last weekend.
Nigerian striker Ighalo, their top scorer last season when
they won a second consecutive promotion, powered in a
close-range header in the 57th from a Mikel Rico cross.
Malaga levelled after a clever backheel from Sebastian
Fernandez released Nacho Monreal into the area, and he crossed
low for Salomon Rondon to sweep the ball home in the 68th.
Granada defender Lopez reacted quickest to put away the
winner from a loose ball in the 81st, however, and Malaga's
chances of a comeback were checked when Argentina defender
Martin Demichelis was sent off soon after a reckless challenge.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington)