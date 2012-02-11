MADRID Feb 11 Barcelona's hopes of capturing a fourth consecutive La Liga crown suffered a severe setback as they slumped to a 3-2 defeat at Osasuna on Saturday to leave Real Madrid seven points clear at the top with a game in hand.

In freezing conditions in Pamplona, Osasuna striker Dejan Lekic scored twice inside the opening 22 minutes and Barca, who have been struggling on the road all season, laboured to react.

Spanish World Cup winners Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Cesc Fabregas started on the bench, and although Alexis Sanchez pulled one back for the visitors in the 52nd minute, Raul Garcia quickly restored Osasuna's advantage.

Barca's youth team winger Cristian Tello grabbed a second in the 73rd but a late charge just failed to produce the equaliser.

The world and European champions' second defeat of the season left them on 48 points, seven short of leaders Real, who host high-flying Levante on Sunday.

Earlier, Atletico Madrid missed out on the chance to climb into the Champions League qualification berths when they were held 0-0 at Racing Santander.

Racing goalkeeper Tono was man-of-the-match at the Sardinero, pulling off a string of saves to deny the visitors, who twice hit the post in the second half.

Atletico, who have yet to concede and are unbeaten in the six games since Diego Simeone took the helm, went sixth with 31 points, the same as Osasuna in seventh. (Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by Ken Ferris)