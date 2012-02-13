MADRID Feb 13 Real Sociedad's Carlos Vela
and Ruben Pardo scored to spoil Michel's debut as the new
Sevilla coach in a 2-0 La Liga victory on Monday.
Former Real Madrid and Spain player Michel replaced
Marcelino as Sevilla boss last week, but failed to make an
immediate impact and the sliding Andalucians have now taken only
two points from their last eight matches.
Mexico striker Vela, on loan from Arsenal, volleyed the
opener in the 65th minute at Anoeta and three minutes later
Pardo struck a blistering drive past Andres Palop.
Sevilla dropped down to 13th with 26 points from 22 matches,
one behind Sociedad in 11th, and only three points above the
relegation places.
Real Madrid top the standings with 58 points after a 4-2
comeback win at home to Levante on Sunday, when Cristiano
Ronaldo scored a hat-trick.
Jose Mourinho's men opened up a 10-point lead over faltering
champions Barcelona in second, who slumped to a 3-2 defeat at
Osasuna on Saturday.
