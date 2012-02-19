MADRID Feb 19 Three goals in three
second-half minutes fired Athletic Bilbao to a 3-0 home win over
Malaga that moved them up to fourth in La Liga on Sunday.
The King's Cup finalists were lucky not to concede in a
first-half dominated by Malaga at San Mames, but scored with
almost their first clear sight of goal in the 58th minute.
Fernando Amorebieta pounced on a loose ball to open the
scoring after a corner, and his central defensive partner Mikel
San Jose headed the second from another corner in the 60th.
Gaizka Toquero volleyed in the third at the back post a
minute later to leave Bilbao on 33 points from 23 games,
replacing Espanyol in the Champions League places due to their
superior goal difference.
Atletico Madrid were a point behind them in sixth after
being held to a 1-1 draw at Sporting Gijon, who had former Spain
boss Javier Clemente in the dugout for his debut at the helm.
Adrian Lopez's cross-cum-shot was turned into his own net by
Sporting's Roberto Canella in the 20th minute, but the hosts
levelled when Sebastian Eguren poked a loose ball past Thibaut
Courtois just before halftime.
Real Madrid opened up a 13-point lead at the top when they
beat Racing Santander 4-0 on Saturday to move on to 61 points.
Second-placed Barcelona, on 48, are at home to third-placed
Valencia later on Sunday.
Earlier, Granada's new coach Abel Resino made it three wins
in four since he took the helm when his side came back to beat
10-man Real Sociedad 4-1 at home with a double from Ike Uche.
Villarreal's revival under their new coach Jose Molina
shuddered to a halt, however, when they were thrashed 4-0 at
Real Mallorca.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Pritha Sarkar)