MADRID, March 4 Sofiane Feghouli earned
Valencia a 1-0 victory at Granada, his side's first road win in
La Liga since November, to keep them third in the standings on
Sunday.
Home keeper Julio Cesar made a hash of parrying the
Frenchman's tame shot in the 32nd minute and Valencia climbed on
to 43 points with 13 left to play.
It was only Valencia's second league win of 2012 but they
strengthened their hold on third place, still 14 points short of
second-placed Barcelona.
The champions survived a 46th-minute red card for Gerard
Pique to beat lowly Sporting Gijon 3-1 at home on Saturday.
Leaders Real Madrid, with 64 points, host Espanyol later on
Sunday.
Athletic Bilbao, Manchester United's opponents in the Europa
League next week, climbed to fourth and into the Champions
League places on 37 points with a 2-0 home win over Real
Sociedad in the Basque derby.
Markel Susaeta scored in each half, the second a superb
freekick struck into the top corner 10 minutes from time.
The visitors from San Sebastian were unlucky not to level at
the beginning of the second half when a Carlos Vela shot
appeared to cross the line before Gorka Iraizoz got to the ball.
Sixth-placed Levante with 35 points can reclaim fourth place
with a win at home to Real Betis on Monday.
Basement side Real Zaragoza kept alive their hopes of
avoiding the drop with a 2-1 comeback win against Villarreal,
thanks to goals from Luis Garcia and Abraham Minero in the last
five minutes.
The cash-strapped club, who are in administration, earned
their first home win since October and have 18 points, nine from
safety.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington)