MADRID, March 4 Sofiane Feghouli earned Valencia a 1-0 victory at Granada, his side's first road win in La Liga since November, to keep them third in the standings on Sunday.

Home keeper Julio Cesar made a hash of parrying the Frenchman's tame shot in the 32nd minute and Valencia climbed on to 43 points with 13 left to play.

It was only Valencia's second league win of 2012 but they strengthened their hold on third place, still 14 points short of second-placed Barcelona.

The champions survived a 46th-minute red card for Gerard Pique to beat lowly Sporting Gijon 3-1 at home on Saturday.

Leaders Real Madrid, with 64 points, host Espanyol later on Sunday.

Athletic Bilbao, Manchester United's opponents in the Europa League next week, climbed to fourth and into the Champions League places on 37 points with a 2-0 home win over Real Sociedad in the Basque derby.

Markel Susaeta scored in each half, the second a superb freekick struck into the top corner 10 minutes from time.

The visitors from San Sebastian were unlucky not to level at the beginning of the second half when a Carlos Vela shot appeared to cross the line before Gorka Iraizoz got to the ball.

Sixth-placed Levante with 35 points can reclaim fourth place with a win at home to Real Betis on Monday.

Basement side Real Zaragoza kept alive their hopes of avoiding the drop with a 2-1 comeback win against Villarreal, thanks to goals from Luis Garcia and Abraham Minero in the last five minutes.

The cash-strapped club, who are in administration, earned their first home win since October and have 18 points, nine from safety. (Reporting by Mark Elkington)