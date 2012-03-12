MADRID, March 12 Abdelaziz Barrada
snatched a late goal for Getafe to win 2-1 at Villarreal,
leaving their hosts hovering above the La Liga relegation places
on Monday.
Villarreal started the campaign in the Champions League
after finishing fourth last season, but a fourth match without a
win left them 17th and three points above the bottom three.
Getafe scored through Diego Castro after only six minutes at
the Madrigal, with the hosts dominating possession and the
visitors playing on the break.
Villarreal's Borja Valero had an 18th-minute penalty saved
and Marcos Senna crashed a free kick against the crossbar before
Nilmar won them a second penalty, flinging himself to the ground
just before the break.
The Brazilian international scored from the spot, but
Barrada poked in the winner in the 72nd minute after another
well-worked breakaway.
Getafe climbed to 13th with 32 points, five ahead of
Villarreal who left the pitch to a barrage of whistles.
Real Madrid top the standings with 70 points and 12 matches
left to play after a 3-2 win at Real Betis at the weekend.
Champions Barcelona are 10 points back in second place after
beating Racing Santander 2-0.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ed Osmond)