MADRID, April 28 Bottom club Racing Santander were relegated after Antoine Griezmann scored twice and set up the third goal in Real Sociedad's 3-0 home La Liga win over their north-coast rivals on Saturday.

Racing, who are in administration, have failed to register a victory in 17 matches. They have 26 points, 11 from safety with three games left.

Sporting Gijon boosted their survival chances with a 3-0 victory at Espanyol that moved them above Real Zaragoza to third from bottom on 34 points, three short of Villarreal and safety.

Villarreal host Osasuna in Saturday's late game.

At the other end of the table, surprise packages Levante were led to victory by Arouna Kone who opened the scoring in their 3-1 home win over Granada. It was the Ivorian's 15th league goal of the season.

Levante, bidding to secure a first venture into European competition next season, climbed into the last Champions League qualification berth in fourth spot with 52 points but the teams around them have a game in hand.

In Saturday's other match, Real Mallorca were 3-1 winners in a mid-table affair at Getafe.

Real Madrid (88 points) will wrap up their 32nd La Liga title with a victory at home to Sevilla on Sunday (1000 GMT) as long as Barcelona then lose their match at Rayo Vallecano (1930).

Jose Mourinho's Real, chasing their first league title in four years, hold a seven-point lead over second-placed Barca with four matches to play. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Tony Jimenez)