* Real seven points clear of Barca with two games left
* Higuain, Ozil, Ronaldo score in 3-0 win in Bilbao
By Iain Rogers
MADRID, May 2 Real Madrid clinched their 32nd La
Liga title and their first in four years when Gonzalo Higuain,
Mesut Ozil and Cristiano Ronaldo struck in a frenetic 3-0 win at
10-man Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.
Barcelona's 4-1 victory at home to Malaga in the earlier
kickoff had kept alive their faint hope of catching their bitter
rivals but Real swept Europa League finalists Bilbao aside and
have a seven-point lead with only two games left.
Coach Jose Mourinho becomes the first man to win league
titles in his native Portugal, England, Italy and Spain and has
ended Barca's three-year stranglehold on the title, the club
where he was an assistant coach in the 1990s.
Real have only lost twice all season in the league, 1-0 at
Levante and 3-1 at home to Barca, and have smashed the La Liga
scoring record by amassing 115 goals with 30 conceded.
Their success has been largely down to the awesome firepower
of their front line, with Ronaldo racking up 44 La Liga goals,
Higuain netting 22 and Karim Benzema 20, the first time three
players from the same club have passed the 20 mark.
Mourinho also gave an expensively-assembled group of players
the self-belief that allowed them to get the better of Barca, a
team widely considered one of the best to have played the game.
Barca's home form let them down and they dropped 16 points
on their travels to Real's seven before a 2-1 defeat by Real in
the 'Clasico' at the Nou Camp last month effectively ended their
title bid.
(Editing by Mark Meadows and Alison Wildey)