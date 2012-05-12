* Guardiola draws 2-2 in last La Liga game at Barca's helm
* Keita heads last ditch equaliser at Real Betis
* Valencia lose 1-0 at Real Sociedad
By Mark Elkington
MADRID, May 12 Seydou Keita saved Pep Guardiola
from suffering a defeat in his final La Liga match in charge,
heading a stoppage-time equaliser as Barcelona, down to 10 men
after a red card for Dani Alves, drew 2-2 at Real Betis on
Saturday.
After three consecutive league titles, Barca finished the
campaign second behind champions Real Madrid with 91 points from
38 matches and a game in which neither side had anything left to
play for.
Guardiola has one fixture remaining, the King's Cup final
against Athletic Bilbao, before handing over the reins to his
friend and assistant Tito Vilanova.
The Catalans will be chasing their 14th trophy from the
coach's four years in charge at the Calderon on May 25.
"I don't think the league will miss me. The league was here
before, and will continue after me," a downbeat Guardiola told a
news conference.
"After Dani's sending off it was a different game. We lost
control because playing with 10 is always more difficult. In the
end it was a good goal from Seydou.
"He is a player who probably deserves to play more."
Barca were six points short of champions Real Madrid who can
beat their La Liga points record of 99 with a win at home to
Real Mallorca on Sunday.
The remaining eight La Liga matches all kickoff on Sunday at
1800 (GMT), when the last Champions League berth, two Europa
League spots and two relegation places have still to be decided.
EMERY FAREWELL
Earlier, Valencia, 30 points behind Barca in third spot,
said farewell to coach Unai Emery after a 1-0 defeat at Real
Sociedad.
French winger Antoine Griezmann scored the only goal after
64 minutes.
Argentine Mauricio Pellegrino will take over from Emery who
is reported by local media to be close to joining Spartak
Moscow.
Emery, a manic touchline presence, leaves Valencia after
guiding them to automatic qualification to the Champions League
for the third year in a row.
Much of the pre-match attention for the Barca game had been
on whether Lionel Messi would add to his record 50 league goals
this season, but the World Player of the Year had a quiet game
and was upstaged by Betis striker Ruben Castro.
Lively Dutch international Ibrahim Afellay started his first
league game for Barca this season, after a long injury lay-off,
and Sergio Busquets headed them in front from a corner after
nine minutes.
They lost control of the game when Brazil fullback Alves
picked up a second yellow card for a scything late tackle on
Jefferson Montero in the 53rd minute.
Castro burst clear to lob keeper Victor Valdes in the 71st
minute and he also broke through the middle, after a swift
interchange of passes, to add his second goal three minutes
later.
Messi struck the post with a free kick just before Mali
midfielder Keita flung himself at a cross to level matters.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington; editing by Tony Jimenez/Greg
Stutchbury)