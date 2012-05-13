MADRID May 13 Salomon Rondon scored the goal that secured big-spending Malaga fourth place in La Liga and a first shot at the Champions League with a 1-0 home win over relegated Sporting Gijon on Sunday.

On an evening of high drama in the last round of matches this season, eight games kicked off at the same time with three European places and two relegation slots at stake.

Malaga climbed to 58 points, ahead of Atletico Madrid and Levante who finished fifth and sixth to secure entry to the Europa League.

Europa League winners Atletico beat Villarreal 1-0 and condemned the team that finished fourth last season to relegation along with Sporting and Racing Santander.

Rayo Vallecano avoided the drop with a dramatic last-minute goal to seal a 1-0 home victory over Granada and Real Zaragoza escaped relegation with a 2-0 victory at Getafe who finished with eight men on the pitch.

Champions Real Madrid signed off with a 4-1 hammering of Real Mallorca at the Bernabeu to set a new La Liga record of 100 points for a season, beating the previous best of 99 achieved by Pep Guardiola's Barcelona in 2010.

Cristiano Ronaldo, with his 46th league goal of the campaign, Karim Benzema and a double from Mesut Ozil lifted Real to a league scoring record 121 goals.

Real ended nine points ahead of deposed champions Barcelona, who signed off with a 2-2 draw at Real Betis on Saturday.

Valencia were 30 points back in third in the last automatic qualification Champions League slot despte losing 1-0 at Real Sociedad on Saturday.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ed Osmond)