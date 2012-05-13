MADRID May 13 Salomon Rondon scored the goal
that secured big-spending Malaga fourth place in La Liga and a
first shot at the Champions League with a 1-0 home win over
relegated Sporting Gijon on Sunday.
On an evening of high drama in the last round of matches
this season, eight games kicked off at the same time with three
European places and two relegation slots at stake.
Malaga climbed to 58 points, ahead of Atletico Madrid and
Levante who finished fifth and sixth to secure entry to the
Europa League.
Europa League winners Atletico beat Villarreal 1-0 and
condemned the team that finished fourth last season to
relegation along with Sporting and Racing Santander.
Rayo Vallecano avoided the drop with a dramatic last-minute
goal to seal a 1-0 home victory over Granada and Real Zaragoza
escaped relegation with a 2-0 victory at Getafe who finished
with eight men on the pitch.
Champions Real Madrid signed off with a 4-1 hammering of
Real Mallorca at the Bernabeu to set a new La Liga record of 100
points for a season, beating the previous best of 99 achieved by
Pep Guardiola's Barcelona in 2010.
Cristiano Ronaldo, with his 46th league goal of the
campaign, Karim Benzema and a double from Mesut Ozil lifted Real
to a league scoring record 121 goals.
Real ended nine points ahead of deposed champions Barcelona,
who signed off with a 2-2 draw at Real Betis on Saturday.
Valencia were 30 points back in third in the last automatic
qualification Champions League slot despte losing 1-0 at Real
Sociedad on Saturday.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ed Osmond)